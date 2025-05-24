Education all the more crucial in times of conflict: Sudanese ambassador Eltom

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The world needs more educated people as it goes through war and strife, Sudanese ambassador Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom has said.

Eltom made the remark Friday during a visit to Jamia Millia Islamia, where he explored avenues for academic cooperation and cultural exchange between Sudanese institutions and the central university.

He noted the tragic toll the civil war in Sudan has taken, and asserted, "Education is needed more in times of crisis and war." The ambassador also expressed appreciation for the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), which has enabled many Sudanese students to pursue higher studies in India.

Welcoming the delegation, JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif remarked, "We are the products of two most important civilisations, the Nile and the Indus Valley civilisations." He said that Jamia Millia Islamia is "not just a university, it is a fikr -– a school of thought, and a movement." In his address, Eltom traced the historic relationship between India and Sudan, their shared colonial histories, and roles in the Non-Aligned Movement.

Saima Saeed, Foreign Students' Advisor at JMI, elaborated on the university's support systems for international students and academic support for students from over 31 countries.

Registrar Prof Rizvi suggested that future academic agreements could involve the Department of Arabic, MMAJ Academy of International Studies, the Department of Islamic Studies, and the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution.