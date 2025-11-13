Education at heart of J&K's journey towards transformation: CM Abdullah

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir stands at the threshold of transformation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday emphasised that education is the most powerful tool for equality and empowerment, and it must reach every corner of the Union territory.

Addressing the 19th special convocation of the University of Jammu here, Abdullah said, "Jammu and Kashmir stands at the threshold of transformation. Education is at the heart of this journey — empowering our youth to become innovators, entrepreneurs, and nation builders." He urged the youth to become agents of positive change in society and choose an occupation that gives them purpose, challenges their abilities, and enables them to lead a life that balances ambition with compassion.

He said institutions like the University of Jammu continue to serve as "catalysts of progress", not only by producing skilled graduates but also by inspiring responsible, compassionate, and resilient citizens.

"As we march ahead, let us ensure that the light of knowledge reaches every corner — from this campus, from the campuses of Kathua and Bhaderwah, to the remotest hamlets of Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar," the chief minister said in his address.

Congratulating the medal and degree recipients, Abdullah said, "The medals and degrees you receive are symbols of your perseverance, your teachers' guidance, and your families' unconditional support. Carry forward the values you have learnt — integrity, curiosity, and humanity." He asserted that success is not measured by what one achieves for themselves, but how they contribute towards society.

"I urge you to dream big, think boldly, serve selflessly, and contribute to building a nation marked by progress, harmony, and inclusivity," Abdullah said.

The chief minister also hailed the remarkable performance by female students in various courses at the institute.

Abdullah said that his government has undertaken a series of transformative reforms to enhance access, quality and relevance in higher education, adding that the University of Jammu now stands as a beacon of learning with 11 off-site campuses, 40 academic departments and over 160 affiliated colleges.

The Chief Minister congratulated the graduating students, medal winners and PhD awardees, describing the convocation as a “moment of pride, celebration and reflection” for the institution and everyone associated with it.

Highlighting the University’s achievements, Omar Abdullah commended its NAAC A++ accreditation with a CGPA of 3.72, considered as highly ranked in the country, and noted its consistent presence among the top 100 universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), securing the 51st position in the university category this year.

Abdullah also highlighted Mission Yuva in his address and said that by integrating education with skill development, innovation and mental well-being, the initiative seeks to prepare youth not only for employment but for leadership and nation-building.

The synergy between Mission Yuva and the higher education ecosystem is already visible through mentorship programmes, startup incubation, cultural and literary engagement and outreach initiatives involving universities like the University of Jammu, he said.

The CM also reminded the young graduates that while the convocation marks the culmination of years of rigorous study and personal growth, it also signals the beginning of a new journey filled with purpose, challenges, and opportunities.

"The education you have received here has given you more than degrees and knowledge—it has equipped you with critical thinking, problem-solving, ethical judgment and lifelong learning. Wherever your journey takes you, be worthy ambassadors of the University of Jammu," he said.