Education best tool for social transformation: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday called on all stakeholders to focus on developing students' physical, mental, and moral foundations to shape them into responsible citizens.

Speaking at a three-day ‘chintan shivir-cum-education conclave’ here, Parnaik emphasised that a strong mental and moral foundation would result in educated, disciplined, and inspired individuals, contributing to the state's transformation from 'Shiksit Arunachal' to 'Viksit Arunachal'.

Highlighting the critical role of education, the governor said it equips people with knowledge and skills necessary for personal and societal growth.

"It awakens joy, curiosity and a deep desire to pursue leadership roles and positively impact those around them," the governor added. Parnaik stressed the importance of the ‘Guru-Shishya Parampara,’ advocating for impactful and innovative teacher training programmes.

He urged the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes a holistic curriculum that encourages critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. Parnaik recommended aligning the curriculum with NEP 2020 principles while incorporating the state's cultural heritage.

The governor also addressed initiatives such as the Mission ‘National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy’ (NIPUN Bharat) and Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI Schools), emphasising the need for adopting best practices and innovative approaches to set new educational standards.

Parnaik commended State Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, his advisor Mutchu Mithi, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and Education Secretary Duly Kamduk for organising the conclave and encouraged participants to engage in meaningful discussions to enhance the state's educational framework.