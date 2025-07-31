Education boost for Katkari community: Ashram school revived in Dahanu

Palghar, Jul 31 (PTI) In a significant development in efforts to revive ashram schools in Palghar and Raigad districts, the first of these residential facilities for students from the tribal Katkari community was inaugurated in Ramshet in Dahanu taluka, an official said on Thursday.

The new ashram school is functioning from a rented nursing college building belonging to former MLA late Krishna Ghoda. It currently accommodates 25 students, supported by three teachers, and provides midday meals through a centralised kitchen, the official said.

State Tribal Review Committee chairperson Vivek Pandit said all efforts are being made to ensure children from the Katkari community, which has a sizable population in Thane and adjoining areas, receive quality education.

"We are receiving positive support from the state government. The literacy rate in the community is just 10 per cent. It is 2 per cent among women. Many children are engaged in manual labour including in brick kilns, sugarcane cutting, and coal collection. Education is the only way to uplift this community," Pandit asserted.