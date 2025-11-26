Education dept official arrested for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Pune, Nov 26 (PTI) A class-II sub-inspector of the education department has been arrested in Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe to approve the mandatory Shalarth ID of a teacher, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Wednesday.

The accused officer, identified as Raosaheb Mirgane (57), is posted in the office of the Divisional Deputy Director of Education.

A Shalarth ID is an employee identification number for government and government-aided school employees in Maharashtra. It is linked to the centralised Shalarth portal, which the government uses to manage payroll and service records for these employees.

An ACB official stated that Mirgane allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the assistant teacher of a secondary school in Solpaur district, who has been working without a salary since 2016, as she did not have a Shalarth ID, which is required for processing salary.

A proposal to generate the Shalarth ID was forwarded to the Deputy Director's office in Pune through the Education Officer on June 16.

"Mirgane allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for approving the proposal and speeding up the process," the official said.

The officer was held when he was accepting the money at his office on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI SPK NSK