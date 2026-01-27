Education dept seeks report on implementation of order making Marathi compulsory at all schools

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra School Education Department on Tuesday asked the education commissioner to give a report on the compliance of its 2020 order making Marathi a compulsory subject at every school irrespective of the board.

As per the March 9, 2020 government resolution (GR), teaching Marathi is compulsory at all schools including those affiliated to ICSE, CBSE, IB or other boards.

The education department had issued a letter to the regional education deputy directors on this subject in September 2024.

"Verification (of the GR's implementation) should be done and a report should be submitted," the latest missive said.

It also referred to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray's letter last August, demanding action against the schools which did not implement the order. PTI PR KRK