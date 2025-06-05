Education directorate directs govt, private schools to engage students in clean air campaign

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Directorate of Education has instructed all the heads of government and private schools to involve students aged 15 years and above in clean air awareness activities, according to a statement.

The directive, based on a circular received from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, aims to engage youth under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) using the MY Bharat platform.

As per the Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Environment on May 22, the move is part of a larger effort to empower youth in building awareness and participating in air pollution control initiatives.

The MY Bharat platform, launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, encourages young people to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by taking part in regular outreach programmes.

Schools and colleges across 130 NCAP cities are expected to organise two awareness events every month under the 'Volunteer for Bharat' initiative, it stated.

These events will focus on clean air themes such as promoting plastic-free spaces, tree plantation, reducing industrial and vehicular emissions, and discouraging waste burning, it said.

Additionally, cities have been asked to organise mega events on key environmental days including World Environment Day (June 5), Swachh Vayu Diwas (September 7), and Zero Emission Day (September 21).

The Ministry has also provided a full year calendar of monthly themes ranging from sustainable urban planning to recycling awareness and anti-dust campaigns.

The Education department added that students, eco-clubs, and volunteers will play a central role in driving these efforts, aligning educational outreach with the broader goals of the National Clean Air Programme.