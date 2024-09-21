Education, equal income for tribals will ensure integrated development: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade emphasised the need for effective implementation of the central and state government schemes in tribal areas and asked officials to prioritize tribal welfare.

While addressing a review meeting of district level officials in Udaipur on Saturday, he said integrated development cannot take place until the income of tribal community and the poor does not increase.

"Therefore, it should be ensured that every poor child gets education," he said.

He highlighted the need for children of nomadic families including Scheduled Castes and Tribes to enroll into schools and directed Panchayat level personnel to ensure education for 100 per cent children.

The governor expressed happiness over the region's good rainfall and predicted a successful crop yield, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

According to the statement, he said said given a successful crop yield, a robust government level crop purchase system should be made to ensure fair prices for farmers. PTI SDA OZ OZ