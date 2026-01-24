Education, girl child empowerment key to Arunachal's future: Dy CM

Itanagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein on Saturday underscored the role of education and women empowerment in shaping a progressive and prosperous society.

He said education is the foundation of progress and the key to unlocking the potential of every individual.

He stressed the need for quality, inclusive, and equitable education for all children in Arunachal Pradesh.

"By empowering minds today, we build a strong, enlightened, and prosperous tomorrow," he said in a post on X, marking the International Day of Education.

In a separate post on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Mein reiterated the government's commitment to the empowerment and welfare of girls, describing them as "a beacon of hope, a force of change, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow".

"It is our duty to protect her rights, nurture her dreams, and empower her to rise," he said. PTI UPL UPL SOM