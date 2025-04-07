Education goes beyond academic success, key to build strong nation: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that education is not merely a path to academic success but also a foundation for building a strong and responsible nation, a statement said.

Gupta attended the "Sankalp se Siddhi -- Naya Satra, Nayi Urja" programme organised by the DAV College Managing Committee.

Speaking at the event, she said the organisation nurtures not just knowledge but also social sensitivity and responsibility in students, it stated.

Reflecting on the institution's legacy, the chief minister described the 140-year-old DAV tradition as a 'laboratory of personality development.' She said that founded on the Vedic ideals of Maharishi Swami Dayanand Saraswati, DAV offers a blend of modern education and ancient wisdom that foster character along with intellect.

Highlighting its wide reach, Gupta said that DAV operates over 1,000 educational institutions across 23 states. The organisation goes beyond academic learning by instilling values, patriotism, and holistic development, shaping students into responsible citizens.

She also recalled the contributions of prominent DAV alumni, including Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying their achievements continue to inspire the nation, the statement read.

Linking the institution's work to the national vision, Gupta said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' institutions like DAV play a vital role in shaping the country's future." Outlining Delhi's focus on education, the Chief Minister mentioned that 19.29 per cent of this year's budget has been allocated to the sector, reinforcing the government's commitment to holistic learning.

She also urged the audience to pledge their support for education that not only enlightens individual lives but also contributes to the nation's progress and global standing.