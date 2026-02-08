Education important link for developing India, Haryana making continuous efforts: Minister

Gurugram, Feb 8 (PTI) Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday said, education is an important link on the path of developing India, and the state government is continuously making transformative efforts in this regard.

According to an official statement, Singh said this while speaking at the annual festival, "Saarang," held at DPG College in Sector 34, former deputy speaker Gopichand Gehlot, was also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said that when Haryana was formed, Gurugram and southern Haryana were considered backward in terms of development. Over time, industrialisation and real estate investment have given Gurugram a global recognition.

However, realising the need to do further improvement in the field of education, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has taken several decisive steps since 2014.

Through quality education, modern infrastructure and industry-academia coordination, government's aim is to prepare the youngsters for global competition to realise the dream of developed India with developed Haryana. PTI COR SHS