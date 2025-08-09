Education is about developing capability to ask questions: Scindia

Bhopal, Aug 9 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the meaning of education is not only to build a life, but to be able to build meaning into that life and develop the capability to ask questions.

The Union Minister of Communication on Friday said that the cause of education is not only to be able to ask the question "how do I succeed" but is to be able to ask "how do I serve".

Scindia was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of UK-based Shrewsbury International School's 150-acre campus in Bhopal.

The Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner to Western India, Harjinder Kang, also addressed the gathering.

"Last month, our prime ministers endorsed the new 'India-UK Vision 2035', a commitment to unlocking the full potential of our revitalised partnership. The vision also includes an education and skills partnership to nurture the next generation of global talent and to deepen transnational education collaboration between UK and Indian universities," he said. PTI MAS ARU