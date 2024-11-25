Education is crucial to achieve the vision of developed state: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday emphasised the crucial role of education in achieving the vision of a developed state and said that his government is committed to making a state a 'model' in the field of education.

Addressing a review meeting of the school education department at the Chief Minister's Office. Sharma highlighted that during the current governments' tenure, over 20,000 posts have been filled in the school education department, and 18,000 personnel have been promoted.

He said that the state government is focused on providing high-quality education to all through the adoption of new technologies, recruitment for posts, and the construction school classrooms.

Efforts are also underway to implement the New Education Policy more effectively, he said.

In another programme, Sharma said that the government's top priority is healthcare, noting that 8.26 percent of its total annual state budget is dedicated to medical care.

"We have dedicated Rs 27,660 crore, 8.26 percent of the state budget, this year only to medical care and health. The health of the people of the state is our top priority," he said.

He was addressing the convocation and inauguration ceremony of a private university here. He congratulated the students who received various degrees in the medical field and wished them a bright future. PTI SDA OZ OZ