Education is strongest foundation for development: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Narasapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 28 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday emphasised that education remains the most enduring foundation for development and called on students to focus on learning, self-improvement and creative thinking.

Addressing students at a programme held at the Zilla Parishad High School in Peda Mainavani (PM) Lanka village here in West Godavari district, she said education alone empowers individuals and societies.

The Union Minister inaugurated computers, a science laboratory and other infrastructure facilities worth Rs 18 lakh provided with the support of Union Bank.

Sitharaman encouraged youth from the coastal region to pursue higher education with confidence, assuring them of government support for education and regional development.

Advising students to study with dedication, she urged them to prepare themselves to serve the nation and the state.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s vision for adopted village development, Sitharaman said employment opportunities were being created through the PM Vishwakarma Yojana training centre operating in the village.

Recalling her long association with Peda Mainavani Lanka and other villages, she said development activities progressed steadily with the strong support of local women.

She noted that reverse osmosis plants were installed to supply clean drinking water after salinity affected local sources despite the villages’ proximity to the Godavari river.

On coastal protection, Sitharaman said modern measures are being implemented to prevent coastal erosion without harming the beach, with work scheduled for completion by Sankranti (mid-January 2026), ensuring safety and preserving natural beauty of the shoreline.

Support for fishermen includes provision of boats and government assistance to guarantee livelihoods, while youth are encouraged to actively contribute to sustainable coastal and regional development, she said.

Youth are trained in drones, AI, robotics, 3D printing, and digital marketing, empowering women through programmes like “Drone Didi” and “Lakhpati Didi” for skills and income.

The Finance Minister said a multipurpose building was constructed to serve as a shelter during floods and cyclones, a study space for children and later as a PM Vishwakarma training centre.

Highlighting skill development initiatives, she said youth were trained in 13 trades under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, enabling many to secure employment in Hyderabad and Sri City.

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana provides skill development and training in various trades, empowering youth with employment opportunities and promoting entrepreneurship nationwide. PTI MS ROH