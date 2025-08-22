'Education is the soul of a nation,' says Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Education rooted in values, morality, and culture forms the soul of the nation, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar said on Friday.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a Chintan Baithak organised by his department in Kumbhalgarh, according to an official statement.

"Education must not only impart knowledge but also instil ethics, values and a sense of responsibility. Only then can we prepare citizens who contribute meaningfully to the nation," Dilawar, who is also and panchayati raj minister, said.

He said that under the school health programme of his department, students are being provided with medical check-ups and treatment Director (Secondary and Elementary Education) Sitaram Jat said that the department has been making continuous and innovative efforts to strengthen the quality of education.

Mid-Day Meal Commissioner Vishwamohan Sharma highlighted that the scheme is being implemented smoothly across the state. He said that innovations have been introduced under the PM Poshan scheme, adding that the idea of serving Shri Krishna Bhog as part of the meal has been appreciated.