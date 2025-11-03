Education is wealth that cannot be taken away, says Vice President Radhakrishnan

Kollam (Kerala), Nov 3 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said education is the greatest wealth a person can possess and lauded Kerala's contribution to India's education sector.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Fatima Mata National College here, he quoted Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, saying, "Education is wealth that cannot be taken away from a person. No wealth can be equal to the richness of education." At a time when the world is grappling with uncertainty—be it due to climate change, digital disruption, or social fragmentation—the role of education is more vital than ever, he said.

"We need colleges that do not merely prepare students for jobs. We must not be interested in creating 'gumastas' (clerks). We should be more interested in producing scientists and great administrators who can render greater service to society," the Vice President said.

Education should equip students with critical thinking, compassion, and a global perspective, he added.

Radhakrishnan lauded Kerala's contribution to India's educational progress, saying the state's achievement of 90 per cent literacy when others had not even reached 40 per cent was "remarkable and incomparable".

The main credit for that goes to our elders, he added.

The Vice President urged students to think of a timetable not just as something for school days, but as something that should guide them throughout life.

"Don't get drowned in social media all the time. We should not be habituated to anything—otherwise, it will start dictating terms to us. We must have self-control over everything," he said.

He also spoke strongly against drug and alcohol abuse, saying he has launched an initiative called 'No to Drugs' to raise awareness.

"Where there is more freedom, we must never misuse it. Instead, we should exercise self-control. 'No to Drugs' should become a people’s movement," he insisted.

Radhakrishnan said that he hoped to return for the college’s centenary celebrations. "If God wills, I will come back for the centenary celebrations," he said.

Expressing his vision for the nation, the Vice President said, "We want our country to become the most powerful in the world. We never dictate terms to other countries. No country should dictate terms to us." Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar said education should focus on nation-building and on creating job-givers rather than job-seekers, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Kerala'.

He said Kerala has made immense contributions to the nation, especially in culture and education.

"Education is not just for personal growth, but also for the progress of the nation," he said.

Arlekar said all efforts should lead towards achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

He added that educational institutions should nurture entrepreneurs and innovators who can create jobs for others.

"That is the path towards 'Viksit Bharat'. It should align with 'Viksit Kerala'. Let us strive to become good citizens of India—only then can we move towards that vision," he said.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Kerala Finance Minister K Balagopal, and Kollam Bishop Paul Antony Mullassery also spoke on the occasion.

Radhakrishnan arrived in Kerala on Monday as part of a two-day visit. He will return after attending a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK KH