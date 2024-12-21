Education key for developing nations, says Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday said education is the key for developing nations.

Making the remark at the 6th DAV United Festival, Patnaik said. "I am glad that with its glorious tradition, DAV is advancing towards a bright future with its noble mission of instilling high moral, societal, and family values through a holistic approach." During the occasion, Patnaik also paid tribute to Swami Dayananda Saraswati, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Mahatma Hansaraj, founders of the DAV movement.

With a legacy of 138 years, the DAV group of institutions has established itself as a leader in quality, value-based education. Many of its alumni have gained recognition and success in various fields at the international level, an official release stated. PTI AAM AAM MNB