Education means holistic development not just bookish knowledge: Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday that education should not only mean imparting bookish knowledge, but holistic development of students.

He was addressing the 'Pratibha Samman' ceremony organised by Vidya Bharti Rajasthan in Jaipur.

In the present times, instead of just acquiring bookish knowledge, there is a need for education that leads to the holistic development of students, he said.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government implemented a new education policy which emphasises on nurturing creative skills in children.

Sharma said that an educated person not only builds his future but also makes an important contribution to the development of the nation.

He honoured 47 students of Vidya Bharti schools, their principals and parents.

The chief minister said that instead of imposing their ambitions on children, parents should recognise children's interests and give them an opportunity accordingly.