Education minister didn't say anything on NEET in LS; will keep raising issue: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Stating that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not say what he was doing on the NEET-UG exam issue in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the opposition will keep raising the issue to build pressure on the government.

Asked if he was satisfied with the minister's response in the House, Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, "The minister should give an answer... He spoke about the Supreme Court, he spoke about the prime minister, but perhaps he did not understand and was not able to tell what he was doing about it (NEET)." When asked about the Centre's move to lift the ban on government employees from participating in activities of the RSS, Gandhi said he was focused on the NEET issue.

"I am focused on NEET right now, it is an important issue for youth. They are facing difficulties," he said.

"We wanted a discussion, but the government is not interested. We will keep raising the issue and build pressure on the government," he added.

The NEET exam issue came up for discussion during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha with several opposition leaders, including Gandhi, saying there was a very serious problem in the country's examination system.

Pradhan issued a rebuttal, saying there was no evidence of paper leaks in the last seven years.