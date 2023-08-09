Education Minister Pradhan meets US envoy; student mobility, skill cooperation discussed

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and the two discussed student mobility and skill cooperation.

"Good discussions on the vibrant educational, innovation and research linkages between India and the US.

"Also, had fruitful discussions on ways to broaden our knowledge bridges, promote student and scholar mobility and strengthen our skill cooperation through community colleges in the US," Pradhan tweeted. PTI GJS CK