Education Ministry launches portal for students' study tour to PM Modi's school in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The school students from across the country will get a chance to go on a seven-day study tour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s school in Gujarat's Vadnagar town, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday.

The ministry has launched an online portal for the interested students of classes 9 to 12 to register and participate in the programme.

A batch of 20 students, including 10 girls and 10 boys, will participate in the programme every week throughout the year.

"Prerana: An Experiential Learning programme" aims at offering a meaningful, unique and inspiring experience to all participants, and empowering them with leadership qualities, according to the ministry officials.

"Prerana is driven by a strong commitment to integrate principles of the Indian education system and the philosophy of value-based education, which is a cornerstone of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," a senior ministry official said.

The curriculum of Prerana School prepared by IIT Gandhi Nagar is rooted in nine value based themes: Swabhiman and Vinay, Shaurya and Sahas, Parishram and Samarpan, Karuna and Sewa, Vividhta and Ekta, Satyanishtha and Shuchita, Navachar and Jigyasa, Shraddha aur Vishwas, and Swatantrata and Kartavya.

"The programme based on above themes will inspire the youth and foster respect for Bharat's unity in diversity, embodying the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and will contribute by making the youth of today, a flame holder for Viksit Bharat. Towards this endeavour, the participants will be guided by the mentors from prestigious institutions," the official said.

The programme will be operated from a Vernacular School, established in 1888, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. The school was also attended by Prime Minister Modi.

"The school stands as a tribute to Vadnagar’s indomitable spirit, a living city that has triumphed over challenges like earthquakes and natural calamities and is home to ancient heritage sites and monuments inhabited since the early historic period and in the modern day. The school signifies the fact that extraordinary lives often find their roots in ordinary foundations,” the official said.

"Grounded in the timeless wisdom of India’s rich civilization, this unique initiative embodies a vision aligned with the principles and ideals of our honourable prime minister, who is an alumnus,” he added.

The programme will have a day-wise schedule featuring yoga, mindfulness and meditation sessions followed by experiential learning, thematic sessions and hands-on interesting learning activities.

"Evening activities will include visits to ancient and heritage sites, inspirational film screenings, mission life creative activities, talent shows etc. ensuring a holistic learning approach," the official said.

"Apart from this, the students will engage in diverse activities, embracing indigenous knowledge systems, latest State-of-Art technologies and learning from inspirational personalities,” he added.

As per the ministry’s portal, the selection will take place in three stages.

In the first stage, the students enrolled in classes 9 to 12 in any recognised school of the country will register on the portal by giving their information. Based on the details provided by the students and their special achievements, 200 students will be shortlisted in each district with 50 per cent of them being girls.

In the second stage, the students will exhibit their talent in multi-modal activities like recording a short video, writing essay/poem/story and other creative expression (painting/ caricature etc.) on topics like “Why should I be selected for Prerana” or “My Vision of India @ 2047”.

In the third stage, two students (one boy and one girl) along with two students for the reserve panel will be selected through personal interview, achievements and impromptu writing to judge their personality and suitability for the programme. PTI GJS AS AS