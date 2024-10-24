Education ministry removes Saroj Sharma as NIOS chairperson

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Education (PTI) has removed Saroj Sharma as the chairperson of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), days after she was booked by the Delhi Police in connection with the suicide of her driver, who had written to the education ministry accusing her of harassment and caste discrimination.

According to an official order issued by the ministry, Sharma has been repatriated to her parent department, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. There was no reaction available from Sharma on the development.

Her staff driver, Ram Kumar, an NIOS employee, took his life in the intervening night of September 27-28. He left behind a note that blamed Sharma for putting him through mental agony and accused her of using casteist slurs at him and harassment.

"Consequent upon the approval of Appointments Committee of Cabinet ... dated 21st October, 2024 for premature repatriation of Prof. Saroj Sharma from the post of Chairperson NIOS to her parent department Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, she is hereby relieved with effect from 23.10.2024," the order read.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat government cancelled Sharma's appointment as the vice-chancellor of the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE). She was appointed to the post on September 5 but was yet to take charge.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has handed over the charge for six months to Pankaj Arora, the current chairperson of the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE). PTI GJS RC