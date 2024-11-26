Education Ministry sends team to resolve crisis at North Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 26 (PTI) A two-member committee of the Union Ministry of Education was visiting the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya to probe the allegations of mismanagement and administrative failure amid protests by students that have been continuing for over two weeks, officials said on Tuesday.

The members of the committee, former UGC chairman DP Singh and ex-vice chancellor of Assam University Dilip Chandra Nath, held a meeting with leaders of the students' union of the varsity, faculty members and non-teaching staff on Monday, they said.

NEHU Teachers' Association president Lakhon Kma said, "Faculty members, students and non-teaching staff met the committee members and are satisfied. Both the committee members gave a patient hearing to the issues they raised, including the demand to permanently remove Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla." "We said what we had to say, there was nothing to hide. Whatever issues that have been raised so far by the NEHUTA, the students and non-teaching staff have been put before the committee," he stated.

Among the issues raised at the meeting with the committee were allegations of wrongdoing by the VC in the recruitment process and giving promotions to the staff, he added.

Amid the ongoing protests, which forced a total lockdown at the central varsity, the VC was sent on leave till November 29.

"Irrespective of the outcome of the inquiry, professor Shukla's return to the campus is unacceptable," Kma said.

Students' leader Sandy Sohtun said they have submitted to the committee copies of all memorandums sent to the VC since 2022.

"We had a discussion for more than an hour with the committee and we submitted what the VC has done in the last three years," he said.

Members of the committee carried out an inspection of the varsity's infrastructure, including the health centre, library, hostels and roads.

The Centre formed the committee after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma raised the issue with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sangma had also met the protesting students on the campus earlier. PTI JOP SOM