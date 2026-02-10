Education Ministry to host Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave on Feb 12-13

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Ministry of Education will organise 'Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026' on February 12 and 13 as a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit, officials said here on Tuesday.

The Centre of Excellence in AI for Education will anchor the discussion and initiatives during the two-day event.

"The Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 is a national platform for strategic partnership-building in AI-enabled education, focused on mapping key actors, innovations, opportunities, readiness and scalability across the education ecosystem," a senior ministry official said.

The official noted that as the Indian education system enters its next phase of transformation under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the event will bring together policymakers, academia, startups and industry to shape how Artificial Intelligence (AI) powers learning at scale, responsibly and inclusively," the official added.

The event precedes the larger India AI Summit, scheduled to be held in the national capital from February 16 to 20. The summit is expected to see participation from global tech leaders in the likes of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. PTI GJS AKY