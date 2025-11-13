Education most powerful tool for empowerment, key to J-K's transformation: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir stands at the threshold of transformation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday emphasised that education is the most powerful tool for equity and empowerment and it must reach every corner of the Union territory.

Addressing the 19th Special Convocation of the University of Jammu here, Abdullah said, "Jammu and Kashmir stands at the threshold of transformation. Education is at the heart of this journey — empowering our youth to become innovators, entrepreneurs, and nation builders." He urged the youth to become agents of positive change in society and choose an occupation that gives them purpose, challenges their abilities, and enables them to lead a life that balances ambition with compassion. He said institutions like the University of Jammu continue to serve as "catalysts of progress", not only by producing skilled graduates but also by inspiring responsible, compassionate, and resilient citizens.

"As we march ahead, let us ensure that the light of knowledge reaches every corner — from this campus, from the campuses of Kathua and Bhaderwah, to the remotest hamlets of Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar," the chief minister said in his address.

Congratulating the medal and degree recipients, Abdullah said, "The medals and degrees you receive are symbols of your perseverance, your teachers' guidance, and your families' unconditional support. Carry forward the values you have learnt — integrity, curiosity, and humanity." He asserted that success is not measured by what one achieves for themselves, but how they contribute towards society.

"I urge you to dream big, think boldly, serve selflessly, and contribute to building a nation marked by progress, harmony, and inclusivity," Abdullah said. The chief minister also hailed the remarkable performance by female students in various courses at the institute.

Over 400 girls out of a total of 600 candidates received medals during the convocation ceremony, presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Abdullah.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai said the event is special because "female scholars have outperformed their male counterparts by a ratio of nearly three to one in securing PhD degrees and gold medals this year — a proud reflection of women’s growing leadership in higher education".

He said 425 PhD degrees were awarded between 2020 and 2024, including 71 for the 2020 batch, 62 for 2021, 83 for 2022, 105 for 2023, and 104 for 2024.

Similarly, 178 gold medals were awarded during the period — 43 in 2020, 55 in 2021, 41 in 2022, and 39 in 2023. PTI AB ARB ARB