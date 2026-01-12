Education must be free from political considerations, says Delhi Minister Sood

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Governance in the education sector must move beyond political interests to focus strictly on policy-driven structural reforms, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said on Monday.

He emphasised that the Delhi government is prioritising the long-term health of the academic system over short-term considerations.

Speaking at a scholarship distribution ceremony for state university students at Thyagaraj Stadium, Sood said the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Support Scheme reflected the government's resolve to support students from marginalised backgrounds. He noted that financial constraints must not become a barrier to higher education.

The Delhi education minister said the guiding principle of the government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, is 'Antyodaya', which focuses on extending the benefits of governance to the person at the last mile.

He said welfare schemes should be seen as the constitutional responsibility of the state aimed at empowerment and accountability, rather than as charity.

Sood said previous education policies in the city prioritised publicity over outcomes, resulting in high dropout rates and resource shortages in higher education institutions.

He said the current government is focused on addressing structural issues rather than concealing them.

Referring infrastructure, the minister said work on the Narela Education City has gained momentum. The budget for the project has been increased from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,300 crore. Spread over 160 acres, the proposed education hub will include shared university campuses, auditoriums, libraries, digital facilities and ICT laboratories, he said.

Earlier in the day, Sood attended the National School Band Competition (North Zone) at Chhatrasal Stadium, organised by the Directorate of Education on the occasion of National Youth Day.

Recalling the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, the minister said youth power is central to nation-building. He said participation in such competitions plays an important role in shaping discipline, teamwork and collective responsibility.

Sood said band performances symbolise coordination and unity, as even a minor lapse by one member can affect the entire group. He added that such training instils life-long values of focus, self-control and cooperation. PTI SHB AKY AKY