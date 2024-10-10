Education must create harmony between India's traditions and technology: Punjab governor

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday stressed the importance of a balanced educational framework that honours the country's rich cultural heritage while equipping students with contemporary skills.

"Education must create harmony between our time-honoured traditions and today's technological advancements," he said.

He highlighted how this approach fosters well-rounded individuals grounded in both cultural values and modern competencies.

Kataria was speaking at the vice-chancellors conference on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 here, according to an official release.

The governor also commended Punjab's education system, noting its "high standards and progress" as compared to some other states.

He emphasised that the NEP 2020 offers a valuable framework to further enhance educational outcomes, encouraging institutions to integrate talent recognition, language inclusivity, and rigorous teacher selection into their approach.

"Punjab must continue its education leadership by supporting a system that celebrates individual talents, bridges language gaps, and ensures institutional growth," the governor stated.

A key focus was on implementing NEP's talent-based learning approach to support each student's unique strengths, he said.

"Education must nurture students' individual abilities, allowing them to excel in areas where they show potential," he said, urging educational institutions to create personalised learning pathways.

Kataria also highlighted the importance of regional language inclusion in university curricula, easing transitions for students moving from regional-language schools to higher education.

"Integrating regional languages into our syllabi will empower students to thrive in higher education without facing language barriers," he said, stressing the need for an inclusive academic environment.

He emphasised on a rigorous teacher selection process strictly as per the UGC guidelines and called for strict anti-paper leakage measures to safeguard the integrity of the education system in the country.

He advocated for increased support for the environment and sports for building healthy future generations.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains spoke about the state's progress in educational reforms, claiming improved infrastructure facilities, enhanced teacher training, and rising student achievements, aligning with NEP objectives. PTI CHS MNK MNK