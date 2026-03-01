Education must go beyond textbooks, says Vice Prez Radhakrishnan

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 1 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said education must go beyond textbooks and cultivate critical thinking, empathy, resilience and integrity in students.

He was inaugurating the centenary celebrations of St Stephen's Higher Secondary School in Pathanapuram in the district.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President described the completion of 100 years as a "remarkable milestone" achieved by very few institutions.

He noted that the school has spent a century shaping minds, nurturing character, and building futures, with generations of students emerging as responsible citizens, leaders, professionals, and compassionate human beings.

Stating that the true strength of any institution lies not in its infrastructure but in its values, the Vice President underlined that the celebration was not only about the past but also about the future.

In a rapidly changing world driven by technology and innovation, he said education must go beyond textbooks and cultivate critical thinking, empathy, resilience, and integrity.

He encouraged students to dream big, work hard, remain humble, and uphold the values imparted by their school.

The Vice-President also urged students to say "No to Drugs." He described drug abuse as one of the biggest curses afflicting society and stressed that the campaign against drug consumption must become a mass movement cutting across religions, languages, and political parties.

Radhakrishnan also said that healthy competition among political parties to serve society is a positive and welcome development.

Connecting the institution's legacy with the national vision, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He also highlighted the importance of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Vice-President observed that the India of 2047 will be shaped by the ideas and initiatives of today's students. He called upon them to seek not just personal success but also to create a positive impact on society.

Describing the centenary as a time of renewal, he expressed hope that as the school enters its second century, it will embrace modern educational advancements while remaining rooted in its moral and cultural foundations.

He urged the institution to continue producing not only academic achievers but also responsible citizens committed to nation-building.

Highlighting Kerala's strong emphasis on education and social development, the Vice-President noted that institutions like St Stephen's High School have significantly contributed to the state's educational reputation.

Later, the Vice-President paid floral tributes at the holy tomb of the Four Metropolitans located at Mount Tabor Dayara in Pathanapuram. PTI LGK KH