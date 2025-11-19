Education of women real foundation for progressive society: Jharkhand Guv

Jamshedpur, Nov 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said education of women was the real foundation for any progressive society.

Addressing the 3rd Convocation of Jamshedpur Women's University, Gangwar advised the graduating students to make discipline, self-confidence and learning the basis of life.

"Convocation is not the end of education but the beginning of a new journey of life. Whichever field you opt for, be it education, judiciary, administration, science, entrepreneurship or social service, your success should be full of emotions, ethical values and responsibilities," he told the students.

"Opportunities do not come of their own, but it has to be achieved with hard work and determination," he added.

Gangwar, who is the chancellor of the varsity, said quality education, regular classes, conducting examinations and publishing results in time were his priorities.

He expressed hope that the women of Jharkhand will play a vital role in realising the goal of a developed India by 2047. PTI BS SOM