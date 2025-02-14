Education official, forest ranger held for bribery by Chhattisgarh ACB

Raipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Two Chhattisgarh government officials were arrested on Friday by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes.

Surajpur district education officer Ram Lalit Patel was held for demanding Rs 1.82 lakh for sanctioning funds to private schools under the Right to Education Act, an ACB official said.

"He was held during a trap while accepting Rs 1 lakh. Kharsia (Raigarh) Forest Ranger TP Vastrakar had sought bribe of Rs 25,000 to provide the inspection report of a government plot in connection with the PM Awas Yojana. He was held while accepting Rs 15,000. Both were charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official informed. PTI COR BNM