Education plays important role in development of person's personality: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has said education is not only a means of employment but it also plays an important role in the development of the entire personality of a person.

The all-round development of any nation and society is possible only by giving the right direction to the youth and quality education is the foundation stone of the development of that youth.

He said the state government has taken many decisions in the interest of farmers, women, poor and youth due to which the concept of Aapno Agrani Rajasthan is rapidly coming true.

Sharma was addressing the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed buildings of 50 government colleges and newly constructed classrooms in nine colleges at Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer on Wednesday.

Earlier, the chief minister virtually inaugurated the building of Government College Fatehgarh by cutting the ribbon and the newly constructed buildings of 49 colleges.

He said with these inaugurations, the students will get new buildings and classrooms equipped with all the facilities and their studies will be facilitated.

As many as 26,370 students in these 50 colleges will be able to benefit from these new facilities.

The chief minister said the state government is working with a strong vision to empower the youth by providing them employment opportunities. The state government will recruit four lakh government posts in five years and this year more than one lakh posts are being recruited, he said.

In this sequence, written examination has been completed for recruitment to 1,936 posts of assistant professor, 247 posts of physical teachers and 247 posts of librarian, he said.

"We do what we say," Sharma said.

He said following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, semester system has been started in colleges from 2024-25 for the development of education in the state. Now the students can choose subjects and courses according to their interest.

The chief minister said skill development courses are being included for the students in higher education so that the students can acquire employment skills along with studies.

He said the state government is establishing new dimensions in the field of education for the all-round development of the youth. He said the state government will open 37 new government colleges, which include 20 co-education, 13 girls and 4 agriculture colleges.

The state government is fulfilling every promise made in the Sankalp Patra. The construction work of the buildings of 192 colleges in the state will be completed soon at a cost of Rs 1,027.20 crore he said.

Sharma said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double engine government is working with commitment for the development of youth. With this, the reconstruction of educational institutions of the state, research-skill development, national-international seminars and other educational activities are being conducted in an excellent manner, he said.

Sharma said every youth dreams of studying in higher educational institutions in the country and abroad. The state government has turned this dream into reality by starting Swami Vivekananda Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme, he said and added that this scheme is providing opportunities to students to get higher education in the country and abroad.

During the programme, the chief minister appealed to the people of the state to plant as many trees as possible under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign.