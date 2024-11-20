Education powerful tool to eliminate inequality in society: Dhankhar

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said education is the biggest centre for change and establishing equality in society.

Addressing the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar stressed the importance of being cultured at a young age.

"The character that education gives us defines us," Dhankhar said, highlighting the importance of discipline, culture and human development.

"Respecting parents and teachers, promoting mutual brotherhood, and showing discipline should be integral parts of your life. Inculcating good habits for human development should be your priority," he told the gathering.

He asserted that the soul of India lies in rural areas.

"Our roots are strong only in rural India. Farmers, our food providers, also live in rural areas," he said.

Dhankhar said that through institutions like Panchayat Raj and Nagar Palika, India has strengthened democracy at the grassroots level.

Praising the National Education Policy 2020, the vice president called it a "game-changer".

"After three decades, India has got a new education policy which aims to free the students from the burden of only books and degrees and make them skilled. This policy will help India to establish itself as a developed India by 2047," he said.

Making the students aware of the environment, he urged them to plant trees in honour of their grandparents. PTI SDA RHL