Education shapes character, nation’s future: C P Radhakrishnan at St Berchmans Centenary

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday underscored the transformative power of education, asserting that it shapes the character of individuals and, in turn, the future of the nation.

Addressing the valedictory function of the centenary celebrations of St Berchmans College at Changanassery, he said education plays a vital role in moulding responsible citizens from a young age, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to society and the country.

“Education builds character. An educated citizen shapes society and the nation,” he said, urging people to maintain an open mind and embrace continuous learning regardless of their position, social status, or economic background.

Highlighting the need for research and technological advancement, the vice president said India has moved beyond the era when education merely produced clerks for colonial administration.

“The time of merely adopting technologies is over. We must become creators of technology so that the world adopts what we produce,” he said, expressing confidence in the country’s youth-driven transformation.

Referring to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said institutions like St Berchmans College would play a crucial role in nurturing innovators, leaders, and socially responsible citizens.

Describing the 100-year-old institution, founded in 1922, as more than just a campus of classrooms and corridors, he said it had served as a centre of intellectual awakening during colonial rule and had steadily contributed to nation-building over the decades.

He noted that several distinguished personalities were alumni of the college, including actor Prem Nazir and former Chief Ministers Oommen Chandy and C Achutha Menon, calling the institution’s role in producing two Chief Ministers among its significant contributions to the state.

Emphasising mutual respect and social harmony, Radhakrishnan said respecting the sentiments of others was essential for ensuring respect for one’s own beliefs.

He also stressed that living for oneself is not wrong, but living only for oneself is undesirable.

Recalling his recent participation in a convocation ceremony at the University of Kashmir, he highlighted the growing participation of women in higher education, noting that a majority of gold medals at the ceremony were awarded to women.

“No religion is against education,” he said, describing the trend as a positive social transformation.

Addressing students, he urged them to dream big, work hard, and remain rooted in values, stating that they would shape the institution’s next century.

On the occasion, the vice president inaugurated the Berchmans Centre for Emerging Technologies and the Dr K M Abraham Centre for Energy and Environment as part of the centenary celebrations.

He also said this was his third visit to Kerala after assuming office and described it as a special one, noting that “Kerala has become Keralam,” reflecting the deep cultural identity and pride of the state. PTI LGK SSK