Education should blend tradition with modernity: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday called for the integration of innovation, technology and traditional Indian knowledge into the modern education system, saying the state government is committed to making higher education more employment-oriented.

Addressing the inaugural session of the All India Institutional Leadership Conclave-2026 at Rajasthan International Centre here, Sharma said education should blend tradition with modernity.

"We need an education system where there is understanding of artificial intelligence along with the knowledge of the Vedas, coding along with Sanskrit, and robotics and nano-technology along with yoga and meditation," the chief minister said.

He said strengthening digital infrastructure in higher education and promoting research and innovation are key priorities of the government.

Highlighting employment initiatives, Sharma said the government has made over one lakh appointments so far, while recruitment is underway for more than 1.54 lakh posts. He noted that a recruitment calendar has also been issued for an additional one lakh posts this year.

The chief minister added that more than two lakh youths have been provided private sector employment, around 3.5 lakh students have received skill training and over two lakh youths have been given internships.

Referring to examination reforms, Sharma said 351 examinations have been conducted during the present government's tenure and "not a single paper leak" has occurred.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said institutional collaboration and leadership development would help achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The event was attended by educationists and representatives of various higher education institutions from across the country. PTI AG AKY