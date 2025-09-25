Education should empower youth to shape their own destiny: Haryana governor

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh Thursday said education is not merely a means of preparing for employment, but a tool to enable the youth to shape their own destiny.

The governor was presiding over a two-day review meeting with vice-chancellors and registrars of various universities of the state at the Raj Bhawan here.

He said that the meeting will deliberate on strengthening human resources, enhancing infrastructure, enriching academic activities, streamlining financial management, imparting skills to students, promoting start-ups, encouraging research and innovation, and ensuring a safe, drug-free, and inclusive environment in university campuses.

He added that the universities of Haryana are evolving as vibrant ecosystems where tradition and technology converge, knowledge and innovation collaborate, and education is transformed into leadership.

He expressed confidence that this two-day dialogue will pave the way for an inclusive and future-oriented roadmap.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Vineet Garg, presented a brief overview of the state's higher education scenario, stating that higher education in Haryana is developing in a multidisciplinary and holistic manner. PTI SUN MNK MNK