Education system based on Indian philosophy needed for nation's development: Mohan Bhagwat

Kochi, Jul 26 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the education system in the country was developed under the long-term influence of colonial ideas and for a developed nation, an alternative based on Indian philosophy needs to be formulated.

For that, the focus should be "deep, realistic and completely Indian-based", Bhagwat said while addressing delegates on the second day of the national 'Chintan Baithak' organised here by the RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

He said that the workers should become competent in the field they work, be role models in it and develop friendly relations in order to lead others forward, according to the statement issued by the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

It also said that it will be holding a national education conference, 'Gyan Sabha', here on Sunday evening which will be addressed by Bhagwat.

The formal inauguration of the conference will be held on July 28, Monday, the organisation said in a release.

Bhagwat will be present for the event on Monday, it added.

The organisation, in a statement, also said that an education system based on Indian philosophy will set the pace of social reform and national progress.

The statement was made by Atul Kothari, the National General Secretary of Shiksha Samskruthi Utthan Nyas, during the second day of the 'Chintan Baithak' at Adi Shankara Nilayam, the headquarters of the Chinmaya International Foundation in Veliyanad, Piravom, near here.

Speaking on the importance of the 'Gyan Sabha', Kothari is quoted as having said in the statement that along with material progress, "we are also facing very serious social, cultural and environmental challenges".

Addressing the baithak in the presence of Bhagwat, he said that the decline in moral values, increase in violence against women, spread of violence, environmental problems, etc., are leading our society to a severe crisis and advised the education workers to find solutions and lead exemplary activities.

Kothari, according to the statement, also said that the Gyan Sabha was being held in the backdrop of India, "the fourth largest economic power in the world", successfully reaching the South Pole of the Moon through its unique technology and demonstrating its dominance in the field of science and technology.

The first day of the national Chintan Baithak was inaugurated by Bhagwat on Friday. PTI HMP HMP ROH