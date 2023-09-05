Education topmost priority for Delhi govt: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the AAP government has given due respect to Delhi school teachers and made education their topmost priority.

On Teachers' Day on Tuesday, the city government presented State Awards to 118 teachers for "better discharge of their duties" and doing "unique work" in the field of education. There were a total of 17 categories for the awards.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said the bond between a teacher and a student is "more sacred than the bond of a mother and a child." "When students achieve success, they come back and touch the feet of their teachers," he said. "Around 1,300 students of Delhi government schools cleared the NEET and JEE and when we had a discussion with those students, they only praised their teachers," Kejriwal added.

He further said education is the topmost priority for the Delhi government and 25 per cent of the state budget goes to the education department.

"If education doesn't prepare us for employment, there is no use of it," he said.