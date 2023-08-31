Education US University fair in Chennai on Sept 2

Chennai: Education USA at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Chennai, in collaboration with the US Consulate General Chennai, will organise a university fair here on September 2.

It will provide an opportunity for students and their parents to meet with representatives of 29 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the United States, a release said.

The fair, open to students seeking bachelor’s, master’s, and/or PhD programmes in the United States, will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm at Hotel Hyatt Regency.

There is no participation fee, but registration at https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair23PR is required.

"Students and parents interested in learning about opportunities to pursue higher education in the United States are invited to participate in an in-person fair with U.S. university representatives," the release said.