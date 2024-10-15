Educational institute director held for taking Rs 1.10 lakh bribe in Thane

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested the director of a well-known educational institution in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from an employee for restoring his annual increment, ACB officials said on Tuesday.

The person's increment was held up for two years.

For restoring it, the accused, who is the director and joint secretary of the educational institution in Shahapur taluka, allegedly demanded money, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thane ACB, Dharmaraj Sonke said in a release.

The person, who did not want to pay the bribe, approached the ACB with a complaint.

The ACB laid a trap and caught the accused accepting the bribe amount of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant at a bus stop near a school in Khinavli area on Monday, the official said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said. PTI COR GK