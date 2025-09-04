Educational institution donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 4 (PTI) An educational institution on Thursday donated Rs 1.11 crore to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, the temple body said.

Businessman B Ravi Kumar handed over the demand draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman BR Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala.

"Kumar donated Rs 1.11 crore in behalf of the institution to SV Pranadana Trust of TTD," said a press release from TTD.

SV Pranadana Trust offers free medical treatment to poor patients afflicted with life threatening diseases related to the heart, brain, cancer and others, which otherwise are very expensive procedures.

The Trust encourages research for the treatment of diseases such as chronic renal failure, haemophilia, thalassemia and others.

The TTD manages the richest Hindu shrine in the world, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.