Educational institutions in J-K must invest in human capital, innovation, research: Lt Governor

Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Investment in human capital, innovation and research should be the topmost priority of Jammu and Kashmir's educational institutions, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

Sinha was speaking after inaugurating an administrative block and an amphitheatre on the Tulmulla Campus of Central University of Kashmir in Ganderbal district.

The Lt Governor spoke about the need for vital contribution by academicians and students, stressing that India is poised for significant growth over the next two decades with the ultimate objective of Viksit Bharat@ 2047.

"Our growth model should focus on creating human capital that can contribute significantly to economic growth," he said.

Sinha highlighted the importance of providing an engaging learning environment, foster critical thinking and life skills, problem-solving solving and innovation among students.

"We must get rid of 'Sab chalta hai attitude' and make revolutionary changes in the old curriculum of colleges and universities to transform India into a knowledge economy. Our topmost priority should be investment in human capital, innovation and research," he said.

Sinha said adequate attention must be given to interdisciplinary courses.

Apart from developing creativity, innovation, thinking, skills, the interdisciplinary courses also help in making the students aware of their social and moral responsibilities, he said.

The Lt Governor said the university is the axis of development and the students are its periphery. Human development is never mechanical. It requires a better university, teachers and learning environment, he added.

"Due to rapid growth and evolving technology, we need human resources with exceptional qualities. They should have lifelong learning skills and the ability to change with time for re-skilling and up-skilling," he said.