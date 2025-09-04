Educational institutions in Kashmir shut for second day due to flood-like situation

Srinagar: Educational institutions in Kashmir remained closed for the second day on Thursday in view of the flood-like situation following heavy rainfall in the valley over the past two days.

"In view of adverse weather conditions and as a precautionary measure, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres across Kashmir on Thursday, 4th of September, 2025," an official spokesperson said.

The educational institutions remained closed on Wednesday as well due to incessant rains which have posed a flood threat in the valley.

While the water level in Jhelum and its tributaries has started receding since Thursday morning, some areas in Anantnag, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts have been affected due to spillover of water at some places.