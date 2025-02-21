Educational institutions, startups can help accelerate TN economic growth, says TN Minister

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Educational institutions and startups can play a key role in accelerating Tamil Nadu’s economic growth and in realising the state government’s ambitious goal of achieving USD one trillion economy by 2030, Tamil Nadu IT and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said.

Speaking at a symposium on Els (Educational Institutions) and Startups on Tamil Nadu’s vision of one trillion dollar economy, at Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council, here, the Minister said even in today’s dollar rates, one trillion would amount to about Rs 87 lakh crore.

“Tamil Nadu’s economy stood at around Rs 28 lakh crore and to reach the target in another five years, there ought to be an incremental increase, scalability, large market applications beyond India and globally,” he said according to a release here on Friday.

“It is not only a best path but also the only path,” he said.

Thiaga Rajan unveiled a compendium of products made by startups at CIIC and also inaugurated the new companies incubated, on the occasion.

Mission Director and CEO of Startup TN, Sivarajah Ramanathan; president UEF Ahmed Buhari; executive director CIIC Parvez Alam; and CEO, IITM Research Park Natarajan Malupillai, were among those who participated.