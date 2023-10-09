Educationist assaulted with rods in Ahmednagar for protesting against encroachments near school

Ahmednagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Noted educationist Heramb Kulkarni was attacked with iron rods allegedly by three persons in Ahmednagar, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, was a fall out of Kulkarni's action against encroachments close to the school in which he is headmaster, the Topkhana police station official added.

"We have arrested three persons based on CCTV footage from the area. Kulkarni needed four stitches on his head," he said.

The attack was condemned by several social activists and netizens.