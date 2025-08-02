Educationist, former Vice Chancellor Vasanthi Devi dies

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Educationist and former Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, V Vasanthi Devi, died following a cardiac arrest on August 1, a source close to her family said.

She was 87.

She complained of uneasiness at her home at Vilachery, Madurai, late in the afternoon and died on the way to hospital. She is survived by a daughter and a son.

Devi was the second Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and chairperson of the State Commission for Women in Tamil Nadu. Also, a human rights activist, she unsuccessfully contested against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa from R K Nagar in 2016 Assembly election.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of senior educationist Professor Vasanthi Devi. My deepest condolences to the family, scholars, social activists, and students," Chief Minister M K Stalin said, condoling her death.

Expressing her deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, DMK leader and party’s MP Kanimozhi said Vasanthi Devi held many important positions, including that of Member of the Planning Commission of Tamil Nadu. Her work in the field of education was significant. PTI JSP KH