Educationists from state not outside walked in TMC's Raj Bhavan rally: Bratya Basu

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said the former VCs and educationists who took part in the Raj Bhavan rally of Trinamool Congress - to press for 100 days' dues of MGNREGA job card holders - are residents of the state and don't hail from outside.

Basu told reporters that "no sensitive academic can remain silent to such injustice." "If former VCs have come to the rally that means they are sympathetic to the legitimate demands of the people of West Bengal. They are after all residents of the state. Not hailing from Uttar Pradesh or Kerala," Basu said.

"Many professors, college teachers and non-teaching staff walked in the rally. We must not see it in isolation but as part of the whole body of protesters," he commented.

The forum, which participated in the Raj Bhavan rally in a statement said "We consider it necessary today to voice our apprehension and protest against the Union government through the march to Raj Bhavan. Today's protest march is not just a political commotion... it is the voice of the people that affirms the demand for Constitutional order in the country and the rightful dues of the labour forces of West Bengal." Basu talking to media about the upcoming Jangalmahal Sahitya Utsab in Paschim Medinipur district, said 80 little magazines (small independent publishers) will be setting up their stalls at the festival in a local college building in Midnapore town.

Thirty tribal writers will be attending the festival which is gaining popularity, minister of State for Self Help Group and Forests Birbaha Hansda said at the press meet. PTI SUS RG