EducationUSA to organise eight 'Study in the US' fairs across India in Aug

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) EducationUSA, the US government's official source of information on US higher education, will host a series of eight 'Study in the US' education fairs across India, beginning in Chennai on August 9 and concluding in Pune on August 17.

More than 50 accredited US universities will participate in this nationwide series, offering students and parents a unique opportunity to meet official representatives from American institutions, said a press release issued by the US Consulate General, Chennai, on Monday.

The fairs are free and open to the public, but registration is required, it added.

The fairs will feature expert-led sessions covering academic programmes, application processes, scholarships, eligibility, and campus life in the United States.

In Bengaluru, the fair will be held on August 10 at Hotel Hyatt Centric in Hebbal between 1 pm and 5 pm. PTI JR KH