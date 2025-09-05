Educators, health experts flag rising threat of new age nicotine devices invading schools

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Educators, school principals and health experts on Friday raised an alarm over the rising threat of new-age nicotine devices such as vapes, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products (HTPs) invading schools.

The experts asserted that as the availability of such devices is not getting curbed despite a lot of efforts, behavioural change is critical to understanding and intervening accordingly. Children must be equipped to say "no" through awareness, peer support and strong parental and teacher guidance, they suggested.

Gathering at a national conference on Teachers Day, they came together with a united call to action and pledged to "Stop the Entry of Novel Nicotine Products in Schools".

"We already have a law, the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, but stricter enforcement is needed since products like e-cigarettes are widely available online. A recent study revealed that 35.6 per cent of online sellers are still flouting the ban.

"Despite TOFEI (Tobacco-Free Educational Institution) guidelines being in place, teachers tell us that students continue accessing these products online with ease," said A Srija, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Education.

Srija added that teachers are also raising pressing concerns. "What should I do if I find a vape in a student's bag? How do I respond without isolating the child? Hence, we urgently need a clear set of school-based protocols for intervention, steps that teachers can follow when e-cigarettes are found among students," she said.

The experts stressed that combating this growing threat requires collective and sustained action across the ecosystem, from students and parents to teachers and policymakers.

"We are not even seeing the tip of the iceberg; the problem is much bigger than it appears. As an educator with three decades of experience, I'm still learning alarming new realities.

"If this is the case for someone like me, what about a child from a less-exposed background or parents who have no idea what's happening?" said Rashmi Malhotra, Headmistress, Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

Children are experimenting with products labelled as "herbal" vapes, easily available online, Malhotra said.

"Misinformation, peer pressure and glamorisation on social media mislead them into believing it is safe. The truth is, most children are stepping into this unaware and unprepared -- it is like handing them a car without teaching them how to drive," she added.

Stressing the importance of noticing early warning signs among students, Pramod Sharma, vice president, member, management committee, Genesis Global School Noida, said, "In most cases, it is the school that first notices early warning signs of abnormal behaviour in a child. This could show up as a sudden drop in academic performance, reduced attention span, or withdrawal from activities the child previously enjoyed".

"When such patterns emerge, it is typically the responsibility of the school to alert the parents. Though the initial reaction from parents is often of denial, with persistent and compassionate communication, schools can help parents come on board.

"Once they begin to see the signs themselves, they usually become invested in resolving the issue. Collaboration between the school and the family is crucial, especially in the early stages," Sharma said.

Shikha Sehgal, head of counselling, Heritage International Xperiential School, Gurugram, emphasised the need for a strategic and year-round student well-being plan for detecting behavioural changes.

"Schools should integrate regular check-ins by counsellors, especially in middle and senior grades, to identify shifts in behaviour early. Any sign of concern should prompt deeper engagement with the student," Sehgal said.

Tools like wellness surveys, attendance tracking and standardised assessments can be used, she noted.

"For instance, frequent absenteeism in classes 10 to 12 often signals underlying issues such as stress, family problems or exposure to harmful substances. These indicators help us intervene effectively," she said.

Highlighting that it is not just students from affluent backgrounds but also those from less privileged communities who are falling prey to these new-age devices, Jyoti Singh, principal of Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School, Delhi, said, "It is a misconception that only students from affluent families are using vapes. We are seeing girls from economically modest backgrounds accessing these products, often through peer influence and the need to fit in.

"What is especially worrying is that even high-achieving, academically bright girls are experimenting with vaping. This creates a ripple effect — if the 'smart' girl is doing it, others feel it must be okay," Singh said.

Social media, especially platforms like Instagram, plays a massive role in normalising this behaviour. Reels glamorising vaping give girls a false sense of empowerment or "coolness", she said.

Medical experts at the workshop strongly debunked the myth of "safe alternatives", warning that novel nicotine devices are far more dangerous than commonly believed.

Fousin M Latheef, associate consultant, chest medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Science is clear that novel nicotine devices like vapes and pouches are not safer alternatives and, in fact, are sophisticated tools to hook children into lifelong addiction. These devices are flavoured, sleek and stealthy, and bypass the stigma of smoking while delivering dangerously high nicotine doses." PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS