'Ee Sala Cup Namde': Cricket fans, political leaders celebrate RCB's maiden IPL win

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Sounds of crackers and celebrations with the slogan ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ (this time the cup is ours) echoed in different parts of Bengaluru city on Tuesday night as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

While youngsters and cricket fans got onto the streets and celebrated by bursting crackers and shouting slogans, hailing RCB and its prominent players such as Virat Kohli, politicians cutting across party lines took to social media to congratulate the team.

RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Congratulations to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a historic IPL triumph. The dream has finally come true – Ee Sala Cup Namde!" "From electrifying performances to unshakable spirit, this triumph has ignited the pride of Karnataka and thrilled fans across the world," he said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "This is more than a win - it’s an emotional moment for the entire RCB Army." "Ee Sala Cup Namde! Huge congratulations to RCB on this unforgettable, historic victory in the IPLFinals. 18 years of passion, loyalty, and never giving up - and tonight, it all came together!" Shivakumar said on X.

RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

Stating that he was proud of the team for making history, Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said this win also belongs to every RCB fan who never gave up.

"What a moment for Bengaluru, Karnataka and cricket lovers across the nation! RCB emerges victorious a testament to grit, belief, and the spirit of Karnataka," he said.

State BJP president B Y Vijayendra said, "This win is personal for every fan who stood by RCB through the ups and downs, who believed, cheered, and never gave up.

"What a stellar end to a stellar campaign by RCB. It took us 18 years to reach here, but we made it and that’s what truly matters…..Here’s to the spirit of Play Bold and the RCB family, this is just the beginning!" he posted on the microblogging platform.

BJP's R Ashoka, leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said, "18 years of hope, heartbreak & hustle — the dream is finally real! Congratulations RCB! Champions at last!" Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot also congratulated the team and said, "Heartiest congratulations to the players, coaches, and loyal fans. Wishing RCB continued success in the journey ahead."