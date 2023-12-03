Effect of PM Modi's 'guarantees': Rajasthan BJP chief on party's win in state polls

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi on Sunday termed the party's success in three state polls as the "effect" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantees". He said the "guarantees" of PM Modi deflated the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“The landslide victory of BJP in the three Hindi speaking states of the country, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, is the effect of PM Modi's guarantees. These guarantees of PM Modi deflated the Congress,” Joshi told reporters at a press conference here. He congratulated party leadership and workers for the success. "Our government will work towards returning the lost glory of Rajasthan and we will again take the state on the path of development," Joshi said.

BJP's state in-charge Arun Singh said it was clear that the party would get majority considering the large number of people flocking to listen to Prime Minister Modi in his public meetings. “There will be development in Rajasthan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. Singh expressed confidence that the party will also win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in the 2024 general elections. PTI AG SDA KVK KVK